Canadian Wholesale Trade in April Plummets Record 21.6% Amid Pandemic - Statistics Canada

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Canadian wholesale sales in the month of April plunged by an unprecedented 21.6 percent at the height of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Statistics Canada said in its wholesale trade report for April 2020 on Thursday.

"As the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to spread throughout the economy, wholesale sales plummeted an unprecedented 21.6 percent to $49.

8 billion in April, the lowest level since July 2013," the report said.

Statistics Canada said the decline was led by the automotive industry, with motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts sales dropping 64.7 percent to $2.43 billion.

However, even without the steep decline of the automotive sector wholesale sales declined by 14.2 percent.

Nine of the ten Canadian provinces reported a decline in sales - Saskatchewan being the only exception - with Ontario experiencing the greatest drop, where sales were down 30.2 percent.