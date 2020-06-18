UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Wholesale Trade In April Plummets Record 21.6% Amid Pandemic - Statistics Canada

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

Canadian Wholesale Trade in April Plummets Record 21.6% Amid Pandemic - Statistics Canada

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Canadian wholesale sales in the month of April plunged by an unprecedented 21.6 percent at the height of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Statistics Canada said in its wholesale trade report for April 2020 on Thursday.

"As the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to spread throughout the economy, wholesale sales plummeted an unprecedented 21.6 percent to $49.

8 billion in April, the lowest level since July 2013," the report said.

Statistics Canada said the decline was led by the automotive industry, with motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts sales dropping 64.7 percent to $2.43 billion.

However, even without the steep decline of the automotive sector wholesale sales declined by 14.2 percent.

Nine of the ten Canadian provinces reported a decline in sales - Saskatchewan being the only exception - with Ontario experiencing the greatest drop, where sales were down 30.2 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Canada Vehicle Ontario April July 2020 Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spokesperson of Saudi Health Ministry: 4,757 COVID ..

3 minutes ago

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

2 hours ago

Spain to spend 4.2 billion euros to help ravaged t ..

2 minutes ago

Tarbaila dam power generation increases to 3094 MW ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.