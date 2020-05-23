Canadians Overwhelmingly Support Government Spending in Spite of Looming Deficits - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Canadians overwhelmingly support the significantly increased government spending in order to revive the economy affected by the strict novel coronavirus measures even at the price of running high deficits, an Abacus Data poll revealed on Friday.

"By a 2 to 1 margin (64 percent to 36 percent), Canadians want governments to spend whatever is required to rebuild and stimulate the economy, even if it means running large deficits for the foreseeable future, rather than reduce spending and get the budget deficit in control, even if it means a slower recovery," Abacus Data said.

The poll also found that 75 percent of Canadians support a 1 to 2 percent income levy on the richest Canadians as part of COVID-19 economic recovery efforts.

In total, the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has committed $107.50 billion in direct stimulus measures as the economy will likely remain beset by the novel coronavirus in the coming months.

The programs are estimated to push the budget deficit to $181 billion in 2020-2021 fiscal year - 12.7 percent of the GDP and the largest on record.