MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) A number of Norwegian companies and associations have rejected the sweets brand Freia because its owner, US company Mondelez International, continues to operate in Russia, Norwegian media reported on Saturday.

Among those who boycotted Freia's products were the SAS and Norwegian airlines, the hotel chain Classic Norway Hotels, the railroad company SJ and the Norwegian tracking association, Norwegian newspaper VG reported.

The newspaper specified that another railroad company, VY, and chain of retail convenience stores travel Retail Norway AS also plan to boycott the brand.

Mondelez International is a US multinational manufacturer and vendor of confectionery, cookies, snacks and beverages.

The company is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. In Russia it is represented by such brands as Oreo, belVita, Alpen Gold, Milka, Toblerone, Halls, Dirol and others.

In early 2022, a slew of Western countries withdrew or downsized their presence in the Russian market in response to the start of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. In February 2023, the EU blocked the transit of European goods and dual-use technologies through Russia in the 10th sanctions package to prevent sanctions evasion. In May, the EU said that its exports to Russia fell by 55% compared to 2021 levels, and Russian imports to the bloc shrank by almost 60% as a result of the sanctions.