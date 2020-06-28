Cannabis pandemic sales uptick not enough to save struggling sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Toronto, Canada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Canadian cannabis sales soared at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but not enough to bolster a sector in the throes of reorganization only two years after the drug was legalized.

Fearing a shortage of the dried flower, Canadians rushed to cannabis stores and websites to stock up ahead of what would turn out to be a three-month government-ordered lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Sales jumped almost 20 percent in March from the previous month and continued at a brisk pace through April, according to the government statistical agency.

Classified as an essential service, pot stores remained open while online sales exploded.

Industry expert Bradley Poulos, who teaches at Ryerson University in Toronto, said the pandemic has had a positive effect in that the legal market has actually seen an uptick in business.

"We saw a transfer of some of the illegal (black market) business over to the legal market during this time," he told AFP.

But, he added, that hasn't been enough of a boost for an industry in trouble and still struggling to reach profitability.