Canton Fair urged to further promote Pak-China trade ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Wang Zihaai attended 130th session of China's most popular import and export fair "the Canton Fair" on Thursday and discussed venues for exportable products of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Wang Zihaai attended 130th session of China's most popular import and export fair "the Canton Fair" on Thursday and discussed venues for exportable products of Pakistan.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Ehsan Choudhry, Vice President Sarfaraz Butt, Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif and executive committee members managed their participation on line to supplement the effort of Wang Zihai, who apprised the international business community about the huge potential of Pakistan for supplying 'Halal Food' in the world market, according to joint chamber's spokesperson Hiba Ali Gohar here.

He said that the world's consumers including Chinese population had turned towards Halal food in view of the pandemic of coronavirus. He said that large number of companies from different countries including Pakistan had made the physical presence in this mega fair. This year's fair attracted over 7,800 businesses to take part in its offline exhibitions, with the online participation of over 26,000 business houses and buyers.

President PCJCCI stressed to renew China's pledge to work with other nations in upholding true multilateralism and promoting the development of a high-level open world economy.

He encouraged to develop Canton Fair into a key platform for the nation to promote across-the-board opening-up and high-quality growth of international trade.

He added that the fair was first held 65 years ago, for making important contributions to serving international trade, promoting domestic and international connectivity and spurring economic growth.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Ehsan Choudhry expressed his views by saying that there was a dire need to uphold openness and cooperation to jointly promote economic recovery of both China and Pakistan. "We should encourage free trade, enhance policy coordination, bolster the production and supply of bulk commodities and key components, ensure smooth international logistics and safeguard the smooth and steady functioning of global industry," he said.

Vice President Sarfraz Butt said that China and Pakistan's friendship and unity was capable enough of achieving the goals and completing the tasks set for this year, with the nation's economic growth showing strong resilience and vitality. He added, "Together we can accelerate the innovative growth of the foreign trade sector and establish a group of new pilot zones for cross-border e-commerce".

Salahuddin Hanif said that the Canton Fair was not only instrumental in the growth of Pak-China business, but was also an important tool for promoting their exports to the other international markets.