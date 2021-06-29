UrduPoint.com
Canvas Footwear Exports Increase Record 40.29%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Canvas footwear exports during eleven months of FY 2020-21 grew by 40.29 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May 20-21, Canvas footwear worth US $ 491 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 350 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Other footwear increased by 19.13 per cent, worth US $ 20,366 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 17,095 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, surgical goods and medical instruments exports increased by 16.62 per cent, worth US $ 389,091 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 333,641 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view, Cutlery exports increased by 40.11 per cent, worth Us $ 107,491 thousand were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 76,719 thousand of same period of last year.

