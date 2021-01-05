UrduPoint.com
Canvas Footwear Exports Increased Record 63.39%

Canvas footwear exports increased record 63.39%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Canvas footwear exports during first five months of FY 2020-21 grew by 63.39 per cent as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Nov 20, Canvas footwear worth US $ 183 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 112 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Cutlery increased by 23.72 per cent, worth US $ 49,500 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 40,009 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, chemical and pharma products worth US $ 461,033 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 398,735 thousand of same period of last year.

