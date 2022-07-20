Canvas footwear exports witness 179.52 percent increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Canvas Footwear exports during the twelve months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 179.52 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May 2021-22, Canvas footwear worth US $1,414 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 506 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Footwear increased by 19.02 percent, worth US $ 156,984 as compared to exports of $131,898 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Leather footwear exports also increased by 14.82 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $124,536 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $108,458.

During the period under review, Other footwear exports increased by 35.32 percent, worth US$ 31,034 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 22,934 of the same period of last year.

\395