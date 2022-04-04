Canvas Footwear exports witness 181.89% increase

Canvas Footwear exports during the first eight months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew by 181.89 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Canvas Footwear exports during the first eight months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew by 181.89 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Feb 2021-22, Canvas footwear worth US$716 exported, as compared to exports of US$254 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Footwear increased by 17.70 percent, worth US$103,633 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$88,050.

Meanwhile, Leather Footwear exports also increased by 12.76 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US$83,129 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$73,720.

During the period under review, others exports increased by 47.54 percent, worth US$54,932 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$37,231 of the same period of last year. During the period under review, others footwear exports increased by 40.58 percent, worth US$19,788 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$14,076 of the same period of last year