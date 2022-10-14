Canvas footwear exports witness 2,171.43 percent increase

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Canvas Footwear exports during the second month of fiscal year of 2022-23 grew up by 2,171.43 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22-August 22, Canvas footwear worth US$159 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 7 thousand during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Footwear increased by 20.91 percent, worth US$32,393 thousand as compared to exports of $26,791 thousand during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Leather footwear exports also increased by 22.53 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US$27,977 thousand as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $22,832 thousand.

During the period under review, Other footwear exports increased by 7.72 percent, worth US$ 4,257 thousand in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 3,952 thousand of the same period of last year.