UrduPoint.com

Canvas Footwear Exports Witness 2,171.43 Percent Increase

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Canvas footwear exports witness 2,171.43 percent increase

Canvas Footwear exports during the second month of fiscal year of 2022-23 grew up by 2,171.43 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Canvas Footwear exports during the second month of fiscal year of 2022-23 grew up by 2,171.43 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22-August 22, Canvas footwear worth US$159 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 7 thousand during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Footwear increased by 20.91 percent, worth US$32,393 thousand as compared to exports of $26,791 thousand during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Leather footwear exports also increased by 22.53 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US$27,977 thousand as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $22,832 thousand.

During the period under review, Other footwear exports increased by 7.72 percent, worth US$ 4,257 thousand in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 3,952 thousand of the same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same July From

Recent Stories

Sport minister, SBP DG greet national cricket team ..

Sport minister, SBP DG greet national cricket team

2 minutes ago
 Pound sinks as finance minister sacked

Pound sinks as finance minister sacked

2 minutes ago
 Doctors Without Borders Increase Personnel, Suppli ..

Doctors Without Borders Increase Personnel, Supplies in Cholera-Ravaged Syria

2 minutes ago
 Vandals Splash Soup Over Van Gogh's Sunflowers in ..

Vandals Splash Soup Over Van Gogh's Sunflowers in London to Protest Oil Extracti ..

2 minutes ago
 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Pakistan makes one change ..

ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Pakistan makes one change in it's squad

11 minutes ago
 TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile campaign on T ..

TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile campaign on Tiktok with Top Influencers in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.