Canvas Footwear exports witness 414.02 percent increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Canvas footwear exports during the first four months of the fiscal year of 2022-23 increased by 414.02 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22-Oct 22, Canvas footwear worth US$ 293,000 were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 57,000 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of leather footwear increased by 31.61 percent, worth US$ 51,234,000 as compared to exports of US$ 38,929,000 during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Footwear exports also increased by 31.06 percent as the exports recorded during the current fiscal year were US$ 62,527,000 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which were US$ 47,708,000.

During the period under review, Other footwear exports increased by 26.12 percent, worth US$ 11,000,000 in the current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of US$ 8,722,000 during the same period of last year.

\395