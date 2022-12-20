Canvas Footwear exports witness 42.33 percent increase

Canvas footwear exports during the first five months of the fiscal year of 2022-23 increased by 42.33 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Canvas footwear exports during the first five months of the fiscal year of 2022-23 increased by 42.33 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22-Nov 22, Canvas footwear worth US$309,000 were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 217,000 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of leather footwear increased by 28.

45 percent, worth US$61,612,000 as compared to exports of US$47,654,000 during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Footwear exports also increased by 27.97 percent as the exports recorded during the current fiscal year were US$75,168,000 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which were US$58,740,000.

During the period under review, Other footwear exports increased by 25.56 percent, worth US$13,647,000 in the current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of US$10,869,000 during the same period of last year.