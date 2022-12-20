UrduPoint.com

Canvas Footwear Exports Witness 42.33 Percent Increase

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Canvas Footwear exports witness 42.33 percent increase

Canvas footwear exports during the first five months of the fiscal year of 2022-23 increased by 42.33 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Canvas footwear exports during the first five months of the fiscal year of 2022-23 increased by 42.33 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22-Nov 22, Canvas footwear worth US$309,000 were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 217,000 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of leather footwear increased by 28.

45 percent, worth US$61,612,000 as compared to exports of US$47,654,000 during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Footwear exports also increased by 27.97 percent as the exports recorded during the current fiscal year were US$75,168,000 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which were US$58,740,000.

During the period under review, Other footwear exports increased by 25.56 percent, worth US$13,647,000 in the current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of US$10,869,000 during the same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same July From

Recent Stories

Commissioner for accurate data collection during 7 ..

Commissioner for accurate data collection during 7th national census

4 minutes ago
 SSG completes operation against terrorists at Bann ..

SSG completes operation against terrorists at Bannu CTD centre: Kh Asif

4 minutes ago
 UK Train Drivers Plan Walkout on January 5

UK Train Drivers Plan Walkout on January 5

4 minutes ago
 Russia to Hold In-Person Talks on Grain Deal With ..

Russia to Hold In-Person Talks on Grain Deal With UN in January - Deputy Foreign ..

4 minutes ago
 Hungary Calls on EU to Analyze Impact of Russia Sa ..

Hungary Calls on EU to Analyze Impact of Russia Sanctions - Prime Minister's Aid ..

12 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns appeals in Noor Mukadam case till Wed ..

IHC adjourns appeals in Noor Mukadam case till Wednesday

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.