Canvas footwear exports witness 42.33 percent increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Canvas footwear exports during the first five months of the fiscal year of 2022-23 increased by 42.33 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22-Nov 22, Canvas footwear worth US$309,000 were exported as compared to the exports of US$217,000 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of leather footwear increased by 28.45 percent, worth US$61,212,000 as compared to exports of US$ 47,654,000 during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Footwear exports also increased by 27.97 percent as the exports recorded during the current fiscal year were US$75,168,000 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which were US$58,740,000.

During the period under review, Other footwear exports increased by 25.56 percent, worth US$13,647,000 in the current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of US$10,869,000 during the same period of last year.