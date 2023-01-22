UrduPoint.com

Canvas Footwear Exports Witness 49.96 Percent Increase

Published January 22, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Canvas footwear exports during the first six months of the fiscal year of 2022-23 increased by 49.96 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22-Dec 22, Canvas footwear worth US$336,000 were exported as compared to the exports of US$224,000 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of leather footwear increased by 27.05 percent, worth US$75,314,000 as compared to exports of US$ 59,280,000 during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Footwear exports also increased by 26.14 percent as the exports recorded during the current fiscal year were US$91,775,000 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which were US$72,759,000.

During the period under review, Other footwear exports increased by 21.65 percent, worth US$16,125,000 in the current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of US$13,255,000 during the same period of last year.

