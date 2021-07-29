Canvas Footwear exports witnessed record increase 31.61%

Canvas Footwear exports during the fiscal year of 2020-21 grew by 31.61 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Canvas Footwear exports during the fiscal year of 2020-21 grew by 31.61 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June 20-21, Canvas Footwear worth US$ 508 thousand exported as compared to worth US$ 386 thousand of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Footwear increased by 4.72 per cent, worth of US$ 131,889 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 125,939 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Leather Footwear exports increased by 1.19 per cent, worth US$ 108,447 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 107,173 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view, other Footwear exports increased by 24.78 per cent, worth US$ 22,934 thousand were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 18,380 thousand of same period of last year.