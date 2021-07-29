UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canvas Footwear Exports Witnessed Record Increase 31.61%

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 08:06 PM

Canvas Footwear exports witnessed record increase 31.61%

Canvas Footwear exports during the fiscal year of 2020-21 grew by 31.61 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Canvas Footwear exports during the fiscal year of 2020-21 grew by 31.61 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June 20-21, Canvas Footwear worth US$ 508 thousand exported as compared to worth US$ 386 thousand of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Footwear increased by 4.72 per cent, worth of US$ 131,889 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 125,939 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Leather Footwear exports increased by 1.19 per cent, worth US$ 108,447 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 107,173 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view, other Footwear exports increased by 24.78 per cent, worth US$ 22,934 thousand were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 18,380 thousand of same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same From

Recent Stories

HMC awards contract worth of Rs 30.65 million

19 seconds ago

DC visits taluka Hospital, Mukhtiarkar office, ins ..

21 seconds ago

Americans' Satisfaction With Treatment of Ethnic A ..

22 seconds ago

KP govt appoints 330 doctors in merged districts

27 seconds ago

OGDCL makes first-ever oil, gas discovery at Kawar ..

7 minutes ago

Canadian govt gifts 162 mobile medical ventilators ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.