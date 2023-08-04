Open Menu

Cao Shudong Calls On Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2023 | 11:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Cao Shudong, Vice President, China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, PAEC team, CNNC team and senior officials from Finance Division attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The meeting discussed China-Pakistan Cooperation in the field of nuclear energy projects including and construction of a Chasma Nuclear Power Plant (C-5) of 1200 MW capacity in Mianwali district with Chinese credit.

Dar appreciated the Chinese leadership for extending support to Pakistan in different fields of development and growth.

The finance minister extended full GoP support to CNNC in the timely construction and completion of the nuclear power plant, which shows the bondage and deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China.

