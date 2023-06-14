Capacity building webinar on Sustainability Disclosures, Reporting held by SECP & ICAP

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in collaboration with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) held an awareness and capacity building webinar on Sustainability Disclosures and Reporting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in collaboration with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) held an awareness and capacity building webinar on Sustainability Disclosures and Reporting.

Participants included officers of SECP, Central Depository Company (CDC) and pakistan stock exchange (psx), said a press release issued here.

Musarat Jabeen, Executive Director, in her opening remarks stated that SECP has been closely following international developments on sustainability disclosures and appreciated ICAP's role as partner in capacity building efforts in context of International Sustainability Standards board (ISSB) standards.

She reaffirmed SECP's commitment to facilitate inclusive economic growth and emphasized need for collaboration amongst stakeholders for advocacy and capacity building initiatives.

The webinar was led by technical presentation from Mr. Sohail Malik, Senior Director ICAP, detailing sustainability disclosures as per ISSB standards followed by an interactive Q/A session by participants.

Farrukh Rehman, Council Member (ICAP) in his concluding remarks appreciated SECP for continued partnership with key stakeholders and highlighted ICAP's role in engaging professionals and industry experts for capacity building in context of ISSB standards.

He also discussed key challenges in collection and analysis of data for sustainability reporting and the importance of independent assurance of corporate sustainability reports.

The webinar is part of a series of sessions planned for capacity building and awareness with respect to sustainability reporting standards among key stakeholders of ESG ecosystem.