Capacity Of Baltic Pipe Will Initially Be Less Than 40% - PGNiG

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) The capacity of the Norwegian-Polish gas pipeline Baltic Pipe at the beginning of operation will be less than 40%, the vice-president of the management board of the Polish state gas company PGNiG, Przemyslaw Waclawski, said on Thursday.

On April 27, Russian energy giant Gazprom suspended gas supplies under its contract with PGNiG after its refusal to switch to payments in rubles. Poland previously received from Russia up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline. Warsaw hopes to compensate for this volume with the help of the Baltic Pipe.

"If we talk about the fourth quarter of this year, everything indicates that the gas pipeline will work, and from our information, it follows that it will not work at 100% of its capacity, but this was planned from the very beginning," Waclawski said at a press conference, adding that the capacity will be 30-38% or 800 million cubic meters in the fourth quarter.

In 2017, the heads of Polish and Danish governments signed a memorandum on the construction of the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline designed to supply Norwegian gas to Poland through Denmark. The gas pipeline is expected to be completed in October 2022. The full capacity of 10 billion cubic meters per year will be reached at the beginning of 2023. The first gas from the Norwegian shelf is expected to arrive in Poland on October 1, 2022.

