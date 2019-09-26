Capital Market Committee submits report to SECP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Capital Markets Committee constituted by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Thursday submitted its report to the regulator.

The committee which was formed earlier this month comprised of representatives of the stockbrokers, mutual fund association, professionals with banking experience and CEOs of pakistan stock exchange (psx), a press release said.

The members of the committee included National Clearing Company Private Limited (NCCPL) and Central Depository Company (CDC) being the front line regulators.

In a meeting headed by the Chairman of SECP and Commissioner of Securities Market, the committee and its subcommittee chairs presented detailed recommendations in areas of risk management, leverage market products, ease of doing business, cost of doing business and broker business model.

The proposals presented were after extensive consultation with other market professionals and small brokers from Lahore and Islamabad.

The SECP will be assessing all the recommendations holistically in the best interest of the capital market and its stakeholders.

Upon suggestion of the Committee, a team has already been formed to recommend measures for activating trading of government debt securities on the stock exchange, rationalization of associated costs and suggest measures for addressing any practical difficulties.

The SECP stands committed to introducing reforms focused on ease of doing business, reducing cost of doing business, regulatory facilitation and market development that builds investors' confidence.