Open Menu

Capital Market Development Key To Sustainable Economic Growth: SBP Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 10:36 PM

Capital market development key to sustainable economic growth: SBP Governor

The Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Jameel Ahmad, Monday, underscored the importance of well-developed, deep and diversified capital markets to complement the banking sector and support long-term, sustainable economic growth

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Jameel Ahmad, Monday, underscored the importance of well-developed, deep and diversified capital markets to complement the banking sector and support long-term, sustainable economic growth.

He, while speaking at the conference titled ‘Unlocking the Capital Markets Potential for Banks’, emphasized on coordinated efforts by all relevant stakeholders for promoting financial literacy, expanding participation, and building a transparent, innovation-friendly market ecosystem.

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Chairperson PSX Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Chairman SECP Akif Saeed, CEO OSX Farrukh Sabzwari, Presidents, CEOs of banks and other stakeholders attended the conference, said in a statement issued here.

The governor pointed out the persistent structural challenge of low domestic savings despite improved macroeconomic conditions with inflation falling and growth gradually recovering. "With a savings rate of just 7.4% of GDP, compared to 27% in South Asia, the country remains overly reliant on external financing, contributing to recurring external account pressures and boom-bust cycles," he stated.

Emphasizing the importance of robust capital markets in channeling domestic savings into productive sectors, the Governor noted that well-developed, deep and diversified capital markets- complemented by a resilient banking system- are needed to support sustainable economic development of the economy.

The Governor outlined recent SBP reforms aimed at broadening participation in the country’s bond market, including the inclusion of non-bank institutions as Special Purpose Primary Dealers and expansion of Investor Portfolio Securities (IPS) accounts to microfinance banks, the Central Depository Company (CDC) and, the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL). These reforms open new investment avenues to millions of digital banking users and lay the foundation for broader market development, he noted.

Despite progress in the government bond market, a limited development witnessed in corporate debt and equity markets, Jameel Ahmed observed and added, "Outstanding corporate bonds account for less than one percent of GDP, with limited secondary market activity and low participation from non-financial sectors. Similarly, equity market penetration remains modest, with investor accounts and market capitalization lagging behind peer economies."

The Governor concluded by calling for coordinated efforts among regulators, financial organizations, government institutions and investors to promote financial literacy, expand participation, and build a transparent, innovation-friendly market ecosystem.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Egyptian President affirms commitment to coordinat ..

Egyptian President affirms commitment to coordination with Bahrain

11 minutes ago
 Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes UFC world cha ..

Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes UFC world champion Khamzat Chimaev

25 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Mal ..

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik urges PTI to change attitud ..

10 minutes ago
 RPO decides record 9442 appeals of cops during Mul ..

RPO decides record 9442 appeals of cops during Multan tenure

10 minutes ago
 The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaud ..

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq inaugurates ..

10 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 alerts Murree citizens, takes steps to ..

Rescue 1122 alerts Murree citizens, takes steps to deal with emergency situation ..

10 minutes ago
SSP investigation orders senior officers to person ..

SSP investigation orders senior officers to personally supervise heinous crime p ..

10 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed visits Court of Cassation in Egyp ..

Sultan bin Ahmed visits Court of Cassation in Egypt

41 minutes ago
 TIKA mobile clinic treats 189 flood-affected patie ..

TIKA mobile clinic treats 189 flood-affected patients in Buner

26 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistanis play vital role in country’s ..

Overseas Pakistanis play vital role in country’s economic progress: CM Maryam

26 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 responds to 17 traffic accidents in Ch ..

Rescue 1122 responds to 17 traffic accidents in Chiniot

26 minutes ago

Deputy Chairman Senate reviews parliament lodges’ repair

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business