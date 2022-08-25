Capital Metropolitan ready to facilitate business community: Mayor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Mayor of Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali on Thursday said that the Capital Metropolitan Government was ready to facilitate the business community to boost economic activities in the city.

He was addressing a public private dialogue (PPD) on discussing the issues related local trade & exports in Peshawar, arranged by center for governance and public accountability (CGPA) in collaboration with Small & Medium Authority (SMEDA) here in a local hotel, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The event was part of the project, arrangement of Public Private Dialogues (PPD) initiated by CGPA. The session was aimed at gathering input on the issues faced by the business community of Peshawar and to discuss the possible solutions with concerned government officials via arrangement of Public private Dialogues (PPD).

This was the 7th PPD event, focused on identifying the issues pertaining to local trade and Peshawar and issues hampering exports from Peshawar. These PPD sessions will conclude on the formation of recommended policy formation for developing conducive economic environment in Peshawar.

Entrepreneurs from Peshawar, engaged in trading & exports, members of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce, Women Chamber of commerce, Marble Association, Mining Association, furniture association, officials from Pakistan Customs department, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Small & Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA), Pakistan Hunting & Sporting Arms Development Company (PHSADC – Ministry of Industries & Production), participated in the dialogue session.

Importance of SME's, local business and exports is well proven in any given economy across the globe. However, an improvised ecosystem remains the foundation to achieve desired results. Unfortunately, our province remained effected by large due to the spilt over effect of terrorism during war in Afghanistan.

Consequently, the business ecosystem weakened while distraught the business community.

In view of recent geopolitical changes in the region Peshawar may become the trade route, holding enormous potential to become hub of economic activities for the Pak Afghan trade and the trade with Central Asian Republics (CARs). However, there is dire need to address the issues hampering local business and limiting export opportunities for the Peshawar business community.

Mayor of Peshawar, Zubair Ali said"The government is developing new business projects to accommodate the future needs of the industry." "We are open to new ideas from our business community that are beneficial for the economic development and facilitation to the industry and business, '' he explained.

He said"Due to the increase in population Peshawar is facing congestion issues in most of the areas likewise commercial property prices are ever high that has contributed to the increased cost of doing business." "In such a scenario economy of scale and staying competitive becomes close to impossible for any business. Industrial state lands must not be appraised like residential area lands. He said that we must expand Peshawar, as the future holds numerous business opportunities." He said"The government will stretch out to every possible limit to facilitate the business community in order to strengthen the business eco-system of the city." He also acknowledged the importance of SMEs in creating jobs that was a prime concern for any government.

"It is important for a new business to get registered and avail opportunities to grow, he added.

In his address, he appreciated CGPA for arranging the series of Public Private Dialogue.

At this occasion, Mr. Asad Ullah Khan thanked Mayor Peshawar for sparing his valuable time to encourage the business community and CGPA's initiative.