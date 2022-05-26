UrduPoint.com

Capital Metropolitan To Increase Rent Of Properties

Published May 26, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Capital Metropolitan to increase rent of properties

Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has said that the Capital Metropolitan Government will increase rent of shops in the properties to increase its receipts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has said that the Capital Metropolitan Government will increase rent of shops in the properties to increase its receipts.

For this purpose, he requested the trading community to extend cooperation to Capital Metropolitan.

He was talking to a delegation of the office bearers of Ghur Mandi, which called on him here on Thursday.

The delegation briefed the City Mayor regarding their problems. Director Estate Management, Mian Anis-ur-Rehman, Assistant Director Estate Management, Mohammad Ayaz were also present on the occasion.

The delegation demanded construction over shops in Ghur Mandi, allow of transfer, installation of tube-well and reconstruction of drains.

The mayor heard the problems of the delegation and said that a formal committee has been constituted for the resolution of the problems of the trading community.

The committee comprises Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar, three members of the City Council, three officers of the Capital Metropolitan and three representatives of the trading community.

The committee, he said, will conduct a formal survey to identify the problems of the trading community and prepare recommendations for their resolution. The report, he said, would be followed by a formal visit to Ghur Mandi to collect first hand information about the problems of the trading community.

