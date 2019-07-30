Capital One data breach hits 100 mn: firm

(@FahadShabbir)

A hacker accessed more than 100 million credit card applications with US financial heavyweight Capital One, the firm said on Monday, in one of the biggest data thefts to hit a financial services company

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ):A hacker accessed more than 100 million credit card applications with US financial heavyweight Capital One, the firm said on Monday, in one of the biggest data thefts to hit a financial services company.

FBI agents arrested Paige Thompson, 33, a former Seattle technology company software engineer, after she boasted about the data theft on the information sharing site GitHub, authorities said.

"The intrusion occurred through a misconfigured web application firewall that enabled access to the data," a statement by the US attorney's office in the northwest state of Washington said.

"On July 17, 2019, a GitHub user who saw the post alerted Capital One to the possibility it had suffered a data theft.

" It said the Virginia-based bank that specializes in credit cards contacted the FBI after confirming the data theft, which took place between March 12 and July 17 of this year.

"According to Capital One, the data includes data regarding large numbers of (credit card) applications, likely tens of millions of applications," according to the criminal complaint.

In a statement, Capital One said the hack affected 100 million individuals in the United States and six million in Canada.

"Importantly, no credit card account numbers or log-in credentials were compromised and over 99 percent of social security numbers were not compromised," the bank said.