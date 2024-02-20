Open Menu

Capital One To Buy Discover For $35.3 Bn

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Capital One to buy Discover for $35.3 bn

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) US banking giant Capital One announced Monday it will acquire financial services company Discover in a $35.3 billion all-stock deal combining two of America's major credit card firms.

Under the deal, Discover shareholders will receive 1.0192 Capital One shares for each Discover share, a premium of 26.6 percent over Discover's closing price on Friday.

Acquisition of Discover will help "build a payments network that can compete with the largest payments networks and payments companies," said Capital One founder and CEO Richard Fairbank in a statement.

Once the deal goes through, Capital One shareholders will own approximately 60 percent of the combined company, and Discover shareholders will own approximately 40 percent.

Discover is among the United States' major credit card networks, but is smaller than the top three: visa, Mastercard and American Express.

The company's acquisition will "accelerate growth and maximizes value for our shareholders, enabling them to participate in the tremendous upside of the combined company," Discover CEO Michael Rhodes said.

According to Capital One, if approved, the deal is expected to close in late 2024 or early 2025.

"The combined credit card business will be in an even stronger position to deliver industry-leading products and experiences that span the credit card marketplace across consumers, small businesses, and merchants," Capital One said in its statement.

The companies will host a conference call at 8:00 am (1300 GMT) Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Company Price United States Visa Share Top Billion

Recent Stories

Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 ..

Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made ..

Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..

13 hours ago
 Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Q ..

Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..

13 hours ago
 Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

13 hours ago
Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

13 hours ago
 Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

13 hours ago
 CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match ..

CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..

13 hours ago
 Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach ..

Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege

13 hours ago
 Farmers must complete sowing of summer vegetables ..

Farmers must complete sowing of summer vegetables till end of March

13 hours ago
 Protest against Rwanda, West in key DR Congo city

Protest against Rwanda, West in key DR Congo city

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business