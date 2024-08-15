Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir Takes Charge As DC Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2024 | 08:46 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir took charge as the deputy commissioner (DC) Faisalabad and visited Sabzi Mandi Sadhar Jhang Road on Thursday morning to review the auction process.
He directed the market committee to discourage unwarranted hike in the rates of fruits and vegetables during auction so that people could get these commodities at reasonable rates. He also ordered for issuing rate lists for fruits and vegetables immediately after the auction process.
He held a meeting with commission agents and said that strict action would be taken against those who would create artificial shortage of fruits and vegetables in addition to selling these commodities in black.
He directed the assistant commissioners to check auction process on daily basis in the vegetable markets in addition to ensuring cleanliness condition up to mark.
He ordered to beef up security in the market and said that CCTV cameras should be functional fully in addition to their connection with the control room so that their recording could be monitored duly.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Aurangzaib Goraya, Extra Assistant Director Agriculture Marketing Muhammad Usman and Secretary Market Committee Amir Elyas Chattha were also present.
