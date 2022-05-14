Car Dealers Federation South Punjab expressed Car Dealers Federation expresses concerns over rising car rates concerns over rising prices of cars saying that its business has slowed down

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Car Dealers Federation South Punjab expressed Car Dealers Federation expresses concerns over rising car rates concerns over rising prices of cars saying that its business has slowed down.

In a joint statement issued here on Saturday, Federation Chairman, Izhar Mumtaz Tipu and president Tariq Kareem Chaudhary said that rates of cars have gone up from Rs one -and-a -half lac to 8 lacs in last four months.

They lamented that the factor had slowed down their business because public did not buy power due to revision of prices.

Almost all companies including Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia, Honda had increased its rates which shrank volume of their sales.

They informed that Pak Suzuki rose rates of its small cars from over Rs one lac to Rs four lac in last 4 months while Toyota, Kia, Hyundai and other companies also revised its vehicles rates which had frustrated cars dealers.

They appealed to Prime Minister, Imran Khan and Finance Minister Mifta Ismail to take stock of the situation and order to resolve the problems faced by car dealers so that thousand od people related to this business do not render jobless.