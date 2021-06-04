UrduPoint.com
CAR Expects To Sign Agreements With Russian Companies After SPIEF - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

CAR Expects to Sign Agreements With Russian Companies After SPIEF - Prime Minister

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The delegation of the Central African Republic (CAR) is grateful to Russia for the invitation to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and hopes to sign bilateral agreements on cooperation in agriculture, energy and trade in the near future, as necessary contacts were established, car Prime Minister Firmin Ngrebada told Sputnik on Friday.

"I am grateful to the Russian authorities for the invitation to the forum and for the reception. Our participation is in line with our president's desire to present the CAR economy. We came to the forum to present CAR's investment opportunities and our huge potential. We established contacts at the forum and will soon exchange visits to discuss areas in which we hope to conclude agreements," Ngrebada said.

The CAR hopes to sign agreements on "economy, trade, energy, agriculture and services cooperation with Russia," the prime minister added.

"We are grateful to Russia for its great contribution in the military cooperation sphere, for its contribution to establishing peace and stability in our country. If need arises, we can ask for more help," Ngrebada added.

SPIEF-2021 is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg. Rossiya Segodnya is a media partner of the event.

