Car Foundation delegation meets SM Tanveer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer held a meeting with the Car Federation's delegation led by its President Prince Salim here at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

The delegation informed the minister about the complexities of the biometric system for vehicle registration, issuance of registration cards and number plates, and other issues.

During the meeting, a formula was devised in consultation with the Car Federation regarding the biometric system. According to the formula, no penalty will be imposed for non-transfer of vehicle ownership within the first two months after biometric registration, while a penalty will be imposed if ownership transfer is not completed within the next two months. If the process is still not completed after four months, biometric registration will be required again. This formula, agreed upon in consultation with representatives of the Car Federation, will be presented before the cabinet for approval.

Provincial Minister SM Tanveer stated that he would present the agreed formula to the cabinet to streamline the biometric system for vehicle registration. The matter of implementing registration cards and number plates for vehicles would also be resolved soon. He assured that the legitimate issues of the Car Federation will be addressed effectively. SM Tanveer added that simplifying the biometric system for vehicle registration will generate an additional monthly revenue of 2 to 3 billion rupees for Punjab.

The head of the delegation expressed his appreciation for SM Tanveer in resolving their longstanding issues. The delegation included representatives from car dealers' associations from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, and various cities of Punjab. The Secretary Excise, Additional Secretary, and others officers concerned were also present.