Car Production by Japanese Manufacturers Down 26% in March Due to COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Japanese car making companies suffered a 26 percent decrease in production in March as a result of plants shutting down over the coronavirus pandemic, both in Japan and overseas, media reported on Wednesday.

According to data brought together by the Japanese public broadcaster NHK, car companies produced roughly 1,863,000 vehicles in March, which is a 26 percent decrease year-on-year.

By manufacturer, Honda reportedly suffered the highest drop in production by 42 percent, followed by Nissan with 41 percent, Suzuki with 22 percent, and Mazda and Toyota each with 20 percent.

By locality of production, the highest drop was recorded in plants of Japanese manufacturers located in China, by 52 percent. It was still better than the 86 percent drop recorded in February, according to the report.

In the United States, the production reportedly fell by 33 percent to 205,000 vehicles, and in Japan by 7 percent to 791,000 vehicles.

NHK said the production was likely to continue decreasing in April as Japanese car manufacturers still kept their plants closed in many parts of the world.