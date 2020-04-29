UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Production By Japanese Manufacturers Down 26% In March Due To COVID-19 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 01:06 PM

Car Production by Japanese Manufacturers Down 26% in March Due to COVID-19 - Reports

Japanese car making companies suffered a 26 percent decrease in production in March as a result of plants shutting down over the coronavirus pandemic, both in Japan and overseas, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Japanese car making companies suffered a 26 percent decrease in production in March as a result of plants shutting down over the coronavirus pandemic, both in Japan and overseas, media reported on Wednesday.

According to data brought together by the Japanese public broadcaster NHK, car companies produced roughly 1,863,000 vehicles in March, which is a 26 percent decrease year-on-year.

By manufacturer, Honda reportedly suffered the highest drop in production by 42 percent, followed by Nissan with 41 percent, Suzuki with 22 percent, and Mazda and Toyota each with 20 percent.

By locality of production, the highest drop was recorded in plants of Japanese manufacturers located in China, by 52 percent. It was still better than the 86 percent drop recorded in February, according to the report.

In the United States, the production reportedly fell by 33 percent to 205,000 vehicles, and in Japan by 7 percent to 791,000 vehicles.

NHK said the production was likely to continue decreasing in April as Japanese car manufacturers still kept their plants closed in many parts of the world.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Vehicles Car Honda Japan United States February March April Media Suzuki Nissan Toyota Mazda Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aircraft manufacturer KAI Q1 net jumps 87 pct on e ..

40 seconds ago

Federal budget in 1st week of June, to focus on mi ..

41 seconds ago

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) invites fans to m ..

43 seconds ago

Hollywood actor Irfan Khan passes away

17 minutes ago

Chinese astronomers to stream asteroid flyby

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 5,841 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.