Car production dips 5.32 pc in 11 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :The production of cars and jeeps witnessed 5.32 percent decrease during the first eleven months of the fiscal year 2018-19 against the output of the same period of last fiscal year, official data revealed.

As many as 203,474 jeeps and cars were manufactured during July-May (2018-19) against the production of 214,904 units during July- May (2017-18), showing negative growth of 5.32 percent.

The production of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) also decreased by 16.19 percent during the period under review by going down from 27,178 units last year to 22,777 LCVs during 2018-19, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The production of motorcycles during the period under review also decreased by 12.52 percent by declining from the output of 2,606,326 units last year to 2,279,925 units during 2018-19.

The production of trucks also decreased from 8,544 units last year to 5,773 units, showing decline of 32.43 percent while the production of tractors decreased by 31.21 percent, from 67,371units to 46,344 units.

The production of buses during the period under review however witnessed positive growth of 16.11 percent by going up from the output of 714 units to 829 units.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the production of jeeps and cars decreased by 31.

09 percent during the month of May 2019 against the output of May 2018.

Pakistan manufactured 12,561 jeeps and cars during May 2019 against the production of 18,227 units during May 2018, the PBS data revealed.

The production of motorcycles decreased by 18.63 percent from the output Of 250,508 units to 203,826 units while the production LCVs also decreased by 35.81 percent, from 2,061 units to 1,323 units.

The production of tractors also witnessed negative growth of 53.22 percent by declining from 6,870 units in May 2018 to 3,214 units in May 2019; the production of trucks decreased by 56.06 percent from the output of 808 units to 335 units in May 2019.

However, the production of buses increased by 42.42.percent from 66 units to 94 units.

It is pertinent to mention here that the the overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) during last 11 months of fiscal year 2018-19 observed negative growth of 3.5 percent as compared the output of the corresponding period of last year.

On year-on-year basis, the LSMI production witnessed about 3.78% reduction during the month of May, 2019 as compared the same month of last year, whereas on month-on-month basis, it decreased by 7.97 percent % when compared with April, 2019....

