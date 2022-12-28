UrduPoint.com

Car Production In Russia Drops By 36.5% In November Compared To Month Prior - Rosstat

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2022 | 10:33 PM

Car Production in Russia Drops by 36.5% in November Compared to Month Prior - Rosstat

The production of passenger cars in Russia dropped by 36.5% to 23,700 units in November compared to October, and by 78.8% in annual terms, the country's Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday

The production of passenger cars in Russia dropped by 36.5% to 23,700 units in November compared to October, and by 78.8% in annual terms, the country's Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

According to Rosstat, a total of 410,000 cars were produced in Russia over January-November, which is almost 70% lower than a year before.

The production of trucks in November grew by 2.3% compared to the previous month and amounted to 11.300 units. However, in comparison with November 2021, it fell by around 36%, the statistics service said. Over 11 months, the production shrunk by 24.2% year-over-year to 126,000 trucks, it added.

The production of buses under five tons in November fell by 3.

5% compared to October and by 26.1% compared to last November, amounting to 1,400 units. Over January-November, a total of 11,400 buses were produced, marking a decrease of 41% in annual terms.

The production of buses over five tons in November increased by 8.7% month-on-month and fell by 17.8% year-on-year, reaching 1,200 units. Over January-November, a total of 11,200 buses were produced, which is a 14.1% drop in annual terms.

The output of internal combustion engines amounted to 16,200 in November. The same number were produced a month earlier, however, this is almost 55% less than in November 2021. Over 11 months of 2022, the production of engines dropped by almost a third to 211,000 units.

