Car sale, production fell by 43.37%, 45.83% respectively during 8 months of FY 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The sale and production of cars dipped by 43.37 percent and 45.83 percent respectively during eight months of financial year 2019-20 compared to corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 79,537 cars were sold against the sale of 140,462 units while the production of cars decreased from 151,753 units to 82,196 units, showing negative growth of 43.37 and 45.83 percent respectively, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

Among cars, the sale of Honda cars went down by 62.91 percent from 28,760 units in last year to 10,665 units during current year while Suzuki Swift sale also dipped by 54.52 percent from 3,224 units to 1,466 units during this year.

The sale of Toyota Corolla went down from 38,248 units to 18,902 units, showing decreased of 50.58 percent, the data revealed.

Similarly, the sale of Suzuki Cultus also went down from 14,785 units to 9,845 units, witnessing decreased of 33.41 percent while the sale of Suzuki Wagon-R witnessed a sharp decline of 73.34 percent from 21,600 units to 5,812 units during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the sale of Suzuki Mehran production of which has been suspended by Pak Suzuki was recorded 22,460 units against 1,702 units during July-February (2019-20).

The sale of Suzuki Bolan also witnessed decline of 64.22 percent from 11,385 units to 4,073 whereas the sale Suzuki Alto was recorded at 27,072 units during July-February (2019-20).

On the other hand, the production of Honda cars went down by 65.64 percent from 28,847 units to 9,910 units during the period under review whereas the production of Suzuki Swift witnessed a sharp decline of 71.20 percent from 3,799 units to 1,094 units during eight months of FY 2019-20.

The production of Toyota Corolla decline from 38,268 units to 19,020 units, showing decreased of 50.29 percent, it added.

The production of Suzuki Cultus also decreased from 16,097 units to 9,222 units, witnessing decrease of 42.70 percent while the production of Suzuki Wagon-R witnessed a sharp decline of 70.67 percent from 23,672 units to 6,941 units during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the production of Suzuki Bolan witnessed sharp decline of 66.54 percent from 12,126 units to 4,057 units during July-February (2019-20).

