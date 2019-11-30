Car sale, production fell by 44.06%, 43.34% respectively during four months of FY 2019-20

He sale and production of cars dipped by 44.06 percent and 43.34 percent respectively during first four months of financial year 2019-20 compared to corresponding period of last year, according to data of Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :The sale and production of cars dipped by 44.06 percent and 43.34 percent respectively during first four months of financial year 2019-20 compared to corresponding period of last year, according to data of Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

During the period under review, as many as 40,586 cars were sold against the sale of 72,563 units while the production of cars decreased from 80,741 units to 45,745 units, showing negative growth of 44.06 and 43.34 percent respectively.

Among cars, the sale of Honda cars went down by 71.19 percent from 16,643 units in last year to 4,961 units during current year while Suzuki Swift sale also dipped by 63.25 percent from 1,837 units to 675 units during this year.

The sale of Toyota Corolla went down from 18,814 units to 7,485 units, showing decreased of 60.21 percent, the data revealed.

Similarly, the sale of Suzuki Cultus also went down from 7,230 units to 4,777 units, witnessing decreased of 33.92 percent while the sale of Suzuki Wagon-R witnessed a sharp decline of 75.97 percent from 11,228 units to 2,698 units during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the sale of Suzuki Mehran production of which has been suspended by Pak Suzuki was recorded 1,494 units against 11,399 units in 2018.

The sale of Suzuki Bolan also witnessed sharp decline of 72.19 percent from 5,412 units to 1,505 whereas the sale of newly launched Suzuki Alto was recorded at 16,991 units in first four months of FY 2019.

On the other hand, the production of Honda cars went down by 67.69 percent from 16,741 units to 5.408 units during the period under review whereas the production of Suzuki Swift also dipped by 65.19 percent from 1,879 units to 654 units during first four months of FY 2019.

The production of Toyota Corolla witnessed a sharp decline from 18,794 units to 8,284 units, showing decreased of 55.92 percent, it added.

The production of Suzuki Cultus also decreased from 7,418 units to 5,194 units, witnessing decrease of 29.98 percent while the production of Suzuki Wagon-R witnessed a sharp decline of 50.38 percent from 12,224 units to 6,065 units during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the production of Suzuki Bolan witnessed sharp decline of 50.52 percent from 6,790 units to 3,378 units during first four months of FY 2019.

