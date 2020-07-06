Car sale, production fell by 53.78%, 54.54% respectively in 11 months

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The sale and production of cars decreased by 53.78 percent and 54.54 percent respectively during the eleven months of financial year 2019-20 compared to corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 89,130 cars were sold against the sale of 192,863 units while the production of cars decreased from 196,415 units to 89,284 units, showing negative growth of 53.78 and 54.54 percent respectively, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

Among cars, the sale of Honda cars went down by 66.96 percent from 37,083 units in last year to 12,252 units during current year while Suzuki Swift sale also dipped by 63.77 percent from 4,488 units to 1,626 units during this year.

The sale of Toyota Corolla went down from 52,314 units to 21,285 units, showing decreased of 59.31 percent, the data revealed.

Similarly, the sale of Suzuki Cultus also went down from 21,775 units to 11,477 units, witnessing decreased of 47.29 percent while the sale of Suzuki Wagon-R witnessed a sharp decline of 78.29 percent from 29,988 units to 6,508 units during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the sale of Suzuki Mehran production of which has been suspended by Pak Suzuki was recorded 1,702 units against 30,929 units during July-May (2019-20).

The sale of Suzuki Bolan also witnessed decline of 70.20 percent from 16,286 units to 4,853 whereas the sale Suzuki Alto was recorded at 29,260 units during July-May (2019-20).

On the other hand, the production of Honda cars went down by 70.58 percent from 38,281 units to 11,259 units during the period under review whereas the production of Suzuki Swift witnessed decline of 74.51 percent from 5,070 units to 1,292 units during eleven months of FY 2019-20.

The production of Toyota Corolla decline from 52,383 units to 21,436 units, showing decreased of 59.07 percent, it added.

The production of Suzuki Cultus also decreased from 21,867 units to 10,312 units, witnessing decrease of 52.84 percent while the production of Suzuki Wagon-R witnessed a sharp decline of 77.78 percent from 31,465 units to 6,991 units during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the production of Suzuki Bolan witnessed sharp decline of 74.14 percent from 16,700 units to 4,151 units during July-May (2019-20).

