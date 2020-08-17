Car sale, production fell by 7.70%, 49.73% respectively during July 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The sale and production of cars decreased by 7.70 percent and 49.73 percent respectively during the first month of current financial year 2020-21 compared to corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The sale and production of cars decreased by 7.70 percent and 49.73 percent respectively during the first month of current financial year 2020-21 compared to corresponding period of last year.

During the July 2020, as many as 10,123 cars were sold against the sale of 10,968 units while the production of cars decreased from 16,472 units to 8,280 units, showing negative growth of 7.70 and 49.73 percent respectively, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

Among cars, the sale of Honda cars increased by 52.20 percent from 1,452 units during July 2019 to 2,210 units during July 2020 while Suzuki Swift sale also grew by 4.59 percent from 174 units to 182 units.

The sale of Toyota Corolla went down from 1,981 units to 1,528 units, showing decreased of 22.86 percent, the data revealed.

Similarly, the sale of Suzuki Cultus also went down from 1,208 units to 1,077 units, witnessing decreased of 10.84 percent while the sale of Suzuki Wagon-R witnessed a sharp decline of 32.85 percent from 843 units to 566 units during the month under review.

Meanwhile, the sale of Suzuki Bolan however witnessed increase 39.

51 percent from 332 units to 519 whereas the sale Suzuki Alto witnessed sharp decline of 52.92 percent from 4,584 units during July 2019 against 2,158 units during July 2020.

On the other hand, the production of Honda cars went down by 7.50 percent from 2,371 units to 2,193 units during the month under review whereas the production of Suzuki Swift witnessed decline of 84.11 percent from 384 units to 61 units during July 2020.

The production of Toyota Corolla decline from 2,827 units to 1,561 units, showing decreased of 44.78 percent, it added.

The production of Suzuki Cultus also decreased from 2,293 units to 1,428 units, witnessing decrease of 37.72 percent while the production of Suzuki Wagon-R witnessed a sharp decline of 89.15 percent from 2,767 units to 300 units during July 2020.

Meanwhile, the production of Suzuki Bolan also witnessed a sharp decline of 46.59 percent from 1,367 units to 730 units during July 2020 whereas the production of Suzuki Alto also decreased from 4,463 units to 128 units, witnessing decrease of 97.13 percent, the data added.