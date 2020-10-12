Car sale up 8.57 % in September

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The sale of cars in September 2020 rose to 11,860 units against the sale of 10,923 units in same month of the preceding year, showing an increase of 8.57 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :

During first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year, the auto sale also increased to 31,868 units against 31,017 units in July-Sept (2019-20), showing an increase of 2.7 percent, a data released by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said on Monday.

According to break up figures, the sale of Honda cars (Civic and City) sharply increased by 67 percent to 2,293 units in September from 1,368 units in the corresponding period of last year.

The sale of Toyota Corolla, however, registered a decrease of 32 percent as it went down from 1,795 units in the corresponding month of last year to 1,219 units in same month of 2020.

During the month, the sale of Suzuki Swift increased by 35 percent to 252 units against the sale of 186 units in same month of the preceding year.

The newly launched Toyota Yaris witnessed a sale of 2,421 units in September compared to the sale of 1,705 units in August 2020 showing an increase of 42 percent.

Likewise the sale of Suzuki Cultus also declined by 28 percent to 786 units in September this year as compared to 1,101 units in same period of last year.

Suzuki WagonR's sale, however witnessed a surge of 70 percent as it rose to 1,161 units in September against the sale of 680 units in September last year.

Sale of Suzuki Alto plummeted to 3,104 units in the month under review compared to the sale of 4,924 units in same period of the previous year, showing a decline of 37 percent.

Meanwhile the sale of motorcycles and three whealers also jumped from 126,141 units in September 2019 to 157,788 units in same monrth this year, showing a rise of 25 percent.