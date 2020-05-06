UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Sales Plunge 48 Pct In April On Coronavirus Impact

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:26 PM

Car sales plunge 48 pct in April on coronavirus impact

South Korea's car sales plunged 48 percent last month from a year earlier as the spreading coronavirus outbreak continued to affect vehicle production and sales, data showed on Wednesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ):South Korea's car sales plunged 48 percent last month from a year earlier as the spreading coronavirus outbreak continued to affect vehicle production and sales, data showed on Wednesday.

The country's five carmakers -- Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Motors Corp., GM Korea Co., Renault Samsung Motors Corp. and SsangYong Motor Co. -- sold a combined 341,944 vehicles in April, down from 662,571 units a year ago, according to data from the companies.

The lower sales largely resulted from suspended operations of Hyundai and Kia's major overseas plants and output reductions by the parent firms of the three other carmakers as COVID-19's spread across the world exerted considerable impact on the global economy.

Hyundai and Kia, which together form the world's fifth-biggest carmaker by sales, suspended most of their plants in the United States, Europe, Russia and India last month following the local governments' directives to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

As a result, Hyundai's sales plunged 57 percent to 159,079 vehicles last month from 368,953 units a year ago. Kia's sales dropped 41 percent to 134,216 from 227,943 during the same period.

The companies have been moving to focus on boosting sales in the domestic market to offset declining sales in overseas markets.

Hyundai has seven domestic plants -- five in Ulsan, one in Asan and one in Jeonju -- and 10 overseas plants -- four in China and one each in the United States, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, India and Brazil.

Their combined annual capacity reaches 5.5 million vehicles.

Kia has eight domestic plants -- two in Gwangmyeong, three in Hwaseong and three in Gwangju -- and seven overseas ones -- three in China and one each in the U.S., Slovakia, Mexico and India. Their overall capacity is 3.84 million units.

They set a combined sales goal of 7.54 million autos in global markets this year, higher than the 7.2 million units they sold last year. But they are widely expected to fall short of the target due to the coronavirus impact.

Hyundai and Kia are likely to report poor earnings results this year as their sales in China remain weak, while showing no signs of a rebound.

To offset tepid demand in China, Hyundai and Kia had planned to put a bigger focus on boosting sales in the U.S. market this year by launching Hyundai's Tucson SUV, Hyundai's independent Genesis brand's GV80 SUV and G80 sedan and Kia's Sportage SUV.

But the coronavirus outbreak and suspension of their overseas plants will make it hard to offset weak Chinese sales with U.S. sales.

SsangYong Motor was the worst performer. Its sales plunged 45 percent on-year to 6,813 units in April from 12,281 due to weaker demand for its models.

GM Korea's sales declined 27 percent to 28,749 from 39,242 during the same period on weak exports. Renault Samsung's sales were down 4.6 percent to 13,087 from 13,720 during the cited period.

From January to April, the five carmakers sold 2,033,112 vehicles, down 19 percent from 2,522,338 a year earlier.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India World Exports Poor Russia Europe Turkey China Vehicles Vehicle Car Jeonju Ulsan Gwangju Same Tucson Brazil Czech Republic United States Slovakia Mexico January April Samsung Market From General Motors Hyundai Kia Renault Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 50,000 coronavirus infections in Belgium

1 minute ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

1 minute ago

Provinces yet to develop consensus on reopening of ..

1 minute ago

Russian COVID-19 Vaccines in Preclinical Trials, F ..

4 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar says he is ready to coach any team i ..

22 minutes ago

HCSTSI commends federal government decisions for b ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.