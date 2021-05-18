Car sales surge by over 48pc in 10 months

The sale of cars during first ten months (July-April) of current fiscal year has increased by 48.45 percent as compared to the period of last year, a data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The sale of cars during first ten months (July-April) of current fiscal year has increased by 48.45 percent as compared to the period of last year, a data released by Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said on Tuesday.

According to the data, as many as 126,679 cars were sold in the period under review as compared to 85,330 units in same period of last year.

The breakup figures show that 20,869 units of Honda civic and city were sold during April this year as compared to the sale of 11,989 units last year, thus showing a jump of 74.06 percent.

Suzuki Swift's sale surged by 34.17 percent as its sale increased to 2,077 units from 1,548 units in April 2020.

Toyota Corolla cars' sale however witnessed a decrease of 28.64 per cent from 20,991 units during last year to 14,979 units in same period under review.

Similarly, the newly launched Toyota Yaris also decreased by 21.61 percent as its sale down from 3,317 units in March 2021 to 2,600 units in April 2021.

The sale of Hyundai Elantra however witnessed an increase of 508.69percent as it sale rose from 46 units in March 2021 to 280 units in April 2021.

Meanwhile, the Sale of Suzuki Cultus also increased to 13,420 units in the month under review whereas during same period last year, the sale was recorded at 10,555 units.

The sale of Suzuki Wagon R witnessed a sharp increase to 1,447 units from 1,259 units in April last year.

Suzuki Alto also witnessed a sharp increase as it went up from 27,956 units in April 2020 to 33,129 units in same month of current year.

