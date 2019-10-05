Caracas, Moscow Hope to Develop Proposals to Capitalize on Venezuelan Oil - Vice President

Caracas expects to work out jointly with Moscow specific proposals to gain best profits from Venezuelan oil, Venezuelan Vice President for Economy Tarek El Aissami said on Saturday

"We hope that we will come up with specific solutions to capitalize upon our oil, we hope to create new partnerships with Russian companies, we hope to attract more investment and more companies from Russia," El Aissami said at a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Borisov in Caracas.

The two countries are now discussing projects that will ensure the development of agriculture, exploration and production of aluminum, nickel, and the modernization of the chemical industry in Venezuela, he added.

"Now our agreements are being implemented in major projects in the energy sector, in Russia's investment in the Venezuelan economy. This is also reflected in the fact that over the past eight months, trade has grown by 10 percent," the vice president recalled.

El Aissami and Borisov co-chair the Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission.