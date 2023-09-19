Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki for enhancing agriculture productivity

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday stressed the need for implementing measures to improve agricultural productivity, especially for marginalized farmers across the country and specifically in Balochistan.

He underscored the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council Council's significant contribution in shaping the landscape of the agricultural economy of the country.

He stated this while talking to Chairman PARC Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali who called on him, said a press release.

He was briefed about the research and development activities of the council across the country with a particular focus on Balochistan and food and nutritional security in the context of the growing population of the county.� Caretaker Chief Minister applauded the research endeavors of the Council and acknowledged the overall performance.

To achieve this, sustainable utilization of natural resources should be ensured by adopting modern agricultural techniques, he added.

The chief minister stressed that PARC should continue in leading capacity-building programs for individuals engaged in agriculture across various regions of the province, with a focus on modern agricultural techniques.

� In this context, he assured the complete and unwavering support and cooperation of the provincial government.

Chairman, PARC� reiterated the commitment of the Council, as the apex national agricultural research organization, to disseminate innovative agricultural research findings throughout Balochistan.

Dr. Ali further said that the council has played a pioneering role in the introduction and promotion of olive, saffron, pistachio and other high-value fruits plants in Balochistan.� In recent years, PARC has planted approximately one million olive trees across eighteen districts of Balochistan and drip irrigation system on two thousand acres.� While discussing the promotion of pulses in Balochistan, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali informed the caretaker Chief minister that our Primary focus is on enhancing area under pulses crop in Balochistan to achieve self-sufficiency at national level.

He also mentioned that high-quality pulse seeds have been distributed to farmers in 22 districts of Balochistan.

Additionally, PARC has launched multiple research programs for the cultivation of sesame and psyllium husk (Ispaghol) in various areas of the province.