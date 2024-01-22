- Home
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah Directs BoR To Collect Record Of Mutation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2024 | 10:24 PM
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah has directed the high-ups of the Board of Revenue (BoR) to collect all the records/transactions of mutation from across the province, said an official handout issued here on Monday
He has further directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to provide the land transaction records made during the last two months in their respective districts and submit those records to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat for verification/scrutiny to the effect that no extra money has been charged by the relevant revenue staff in the mutation process.
The Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell, after receiving the records of mutation, will telephonically contact the concerned citizens to know whether they have been charged extra money by the concerned revenue staff for mutation or otherwise, and in case any extra money is charged, strict action will be initiated against the relevant revenue officials.
It merits mention here that the Chief Minister had received some public complaints from a few places in the province regarding such malpractice on the part of the revenue staff, and this initiative of the Chief Minister is aimed at preventing such alleged malpractices.
To this effect, the Chief Minister has urged upon the general public to proactively register their complaints in the Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell adding that their identity will not be disclosed and action will be taken against the official involved in such practices.
Syed Arshad Hussain Shah has made it clear that his government has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption in all its forms, and there will be no room for corrupt people in this government.
