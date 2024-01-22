Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah Directs BoR To Collect Record Of Mutation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2024 | 10:24 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah directs BoR to collect record of mutation

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah has directed the high-ups of the Board of Revenue (BoR) to collect all the records/transactions of mutation from across the province, said an official handout issued here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah has directed the high-ups of the board of Revenue (BoR) to collect all the records/transactions of mutation from across the province, said an official handout issued here on Monday.

He has further directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to provide the land transaction records made during the last two months in their respective districts and submit those records to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat for verification/scrutiny to the effect that no extra money has been charged by the relevant revenue staff in the mutation process.

The Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell, after receiving the records of mutation, will telephonically contact the concerned citizens to know whether they have been charged extra money by the concerned revenue staff for mutation or otherwise, and in case any extra money is charged, strict action will be initiated against the relevant revenue officials.

It merits mention here that the Chief Minister had received some public complaints from a few places in the province regarding such malpractice on the part of the revenue staff, and this initiative of the Chief Minister is aimed at preventing such alleged malpractices.

To this effect, the Chief Minister has urged upon the general public to proactively register their complaints in the Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell adding that their identity will not be disclosed and action will be taken against the official involved in such practices.

Syed Arshad Hussain Shah has made it clear that his government has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption in all its forms, and there will be no room for corrupt people in this government.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Corruption Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Money All From Government

Recent Stories

UoT's IBLC to host national seminar

UoT's IBLC to host national seminar

1 minute ago
 Nani gang busted, 3 members arrested

Nani gang busted, 3 members arrested

1 minute ago
 PML-N believes in peace, stability, development of ..

PML-N believes in peace, stability, development of country: Ahsan Iqbal

1 minute ago
 Minister hails, USAID's for securing foreign inves ..

Minister hails, USAID's for securing foreign investment to Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 PAJCCI delegation meets Afghan Consul

PAJCCI delegation meets Afghan Consul

23 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide security to voters for h ..

Govt committed to provide security to voters for holding elections in peaceful e ..

23 minutes ago
Ambassador Baseer calls for enhanced interaction b ..

Ambassador Baseer calls for enhanced interaction between Pakistani, African comp ..

23 minutes ago
 Elected govt will have to take solid steps to put ..

Elected govt will have to take solid steps to put country on path to progress: S ..

27 minutes ago
 Nawaz vows to bring country back on development tr ..

Nawaz vows to bring country back on development track if voted to power

26 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) instruct ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) instructs political parties to wrap up ..

26 minutes ago
 PMIC unhappy over delay in PIMS HVAC project

PMIC unhappy over delay in PIMS HVAC project

26 minutes ago
 Caretaker cabinet approves Rs24 bn to pay post-ret ..

Caretaker cabinet approves Rs24 bn to pay post-retirement benefits, salaries to ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business