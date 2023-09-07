Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing overall revenue  

,

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2023) Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar on Thursday underscored the need of accelerating the process of privatization of loss making state owned enterprises to foster efficiency, productivity and enhancing overall revenue of the country.

She made the remarks while chairing the inaugural meeting of Cabinet Committee on Privatization in Islamabad.

Regarding privatization and restructuring of PIA, the Cabinet Committee on Privatization decided to form a technical committee for resolutions of bottlenecks and directed the Aviation Ministry to work with Privatization Commission to present a detailed action plan with clear time framework.

The Cabinet Committee constituted a committee led by caretaker Minister for Energy to present a viable plan with timeline regarding private sector participation in the management of DISCOs.

The development took place at a moment when Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet approved Technical Supplementary Grant, worth 40 billion rupees against various approved projects of Defence Services and for subsidies and miscellaneous expenditures during current fiscal year.

The approval was given at a meeting of the Committee in Islamabad with Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr. Shamshad Akhtar in the chair.

It was decided that the amount will not be released at once, but on case to case basis.

After detailed discussion and deliberation, the committee decided to constitute a separate committee for assessment of the restructuring plan of PIA.

It was also decided that Finance Division and the State Bank of Pakistan will support PIA to tackle its financial challenges after a concrete plan of restructuring is finalized and submitted to the satisfaction of the Committee.