Caretaker govt, IMF discuss strategy to mitigate circular debt in gas sector

The sources say the approach, which introduces a dividend scheme, has drawn inquiries from the IMF regarding the specifics of its circular debt reduction plan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2023) The interim government started its initial communication with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), sources privy to the development said on Wednesday.

The sources said that key discussions are anticipated between the Fund and the interim administration, adding that Pakistan could potentially receive $1.8 billion in IMF funds by March 2024, contingent upon the completion of two economic reviews.

They added that a virtual exchange between the Ministry of Finance and the IMF resulted in discussions regarding a novel strategy to mitigate the circular debt predicament within the gas sector.

The sources affirm that the proposed dividend plug-in back scheme aims to curtail circular debt within the gas sector, estimating a reduction from 1.2 trillion rupees to 400 billion rupees.

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, the interim Finance Minister, is poised to engage in dialogues with the IMF, as stated by sources within the finance ministry.

Subsequent negotiations between the Ministry of Finance and the IMF are slated to transpire next month, centering around an economic review.

The reports suggested an IMF delegation's scheduled visit to Pakistan in November, focused on appraising economic performance throughout the continued bailout program from July to September.