Caretaker Govt Jacks Up Petrol Price By Rs.26.02 Per Litre Yet Again

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 16, 2023 | 01:22 AM

Caretaker govt jacks up petrol price by Rs.26.02 per litre yet again

Starting from today, the updated petrol rate will stand at Rs 331.38 per litre following the Rs 26.02 per litre increment.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2023) The petrol and high-speed diesel prices surged to unprecedented levels as of Friday night.

The interim Federal government implemented a substantial hike, raising petrol prices by Rs 26.02 per litre and high-speed diesel by Rs 17.34 per litre.

Starting from Saturday (today), the updated petrol rate will stand at Rs 331.38 per litre following the Rs 26.02 per litre increment.

Simultaneously, the fresh high-speed diesel price will be Rs 329.18 per litre, marking a Rs 17.34 per litre increase.

This adjustment, according to the Finance division, came in response to the recent upswing in global petroleum prices over the past two weeks.

