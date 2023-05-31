Caretaker govt making all-out efforts to strengthen KP-BoIT: Adnan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Mohammad Adnan Jalil has said that the caretaker government was making all-out efforts to further strengthen Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BoIT) to attract maximum investment to the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Mohammad Adnan Jalil has said that the caretaker government was making all-out efforts to further strengthen Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BoIT) to attract maximum investment to the province.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the special committee constituted on the directives of the caretaker cabinet for resolving the financial issues of the entity here Wednesday.

Besides, Secretary Industries, Commerce and technical education Matiullah, the higher authorities of the Board of Investment Finance, Planning and Development Departments also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, various proposals were brought up before the forum in order to forward a holistic recommendation for the Cabinet decision to address the budget expenses of board staff salaries and other operational financial needs during the current financial year.

Considering the current financial situation of the province, it was decided by the forum that instead of demanding more funds from the finance department, the already available money with board and saved from Dubai Expo, may be re-appropriated in the relevant subject heads of operational expenditures and salaries as well.

The committee further agreed that in this regard recommendations will be forwarded to the provincial cabinet for taking final decision, so that to resolve the financial issues of the board in a timely manner.