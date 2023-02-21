UrduPoint.com

Caretaker KP Minister Taj Mohammad Afridi Assures Timely Payment Of Compensation To Traders

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Caretaker KP Minister Taj Mohammad Afridi assures timely payment of compensation to traders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :KP Caretaker Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Taj Mohammad Afridi has assured the trading community of Waziristan regarding the resolution of their problems, especially in ensuring timely payment of compensation to them.

He was talking to a delegation of the Waziristan Trade Union, which called on him, here, at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted problems relating to the rehabilitation of the trade centres in North Waziristan and delay in the payment of compensation to redress their financial losses.

The provincial minister said that he was making all-out efforts for the promotion of business activities and resolution of the problems of the trading community of the newly merged districts

