Caretaker Minister For Privatisation Fawad Hassan Fawad For Privatization Holds Meeting With Potential FAs For PIACL

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Caretaker Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hassan Fawad for Privatization holds meeting with potential FAs for PIACL

Caretaker Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hassan Fawad on Monday held a meeting with potential financial advisors of Pakistan International Airlines Company (PIACL) transaction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hassan Fawad on Monday held a meeting with potential financial advisors of Pakistan International Airlines Company (PIACL) transaction.

As many as 46 participants from local and international advisory firms attended the meeting online and in person, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Privatization.

The minister responded to questions and queries of the participants on various aspects of PIA financial advisory RFP such as the financial and organizational restructuring of PIA, divestment timeframe, data availability and provision to successful bidder.

The minister was accompanied by Secretary Privatisation Division, Secretary Privatisation Commission, DG and consultants.

