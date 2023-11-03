Caretaker Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hasan Fawad, FWBI financial advisor discuss impediments in privatisation process of bank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hasan Fawad on Friday held a consultative meeting with financial advisor on privatisation of First Women Bank Limited (FWBL) and discussed the timelines and impediments in the privatisation process of the bank.

The meeting observed that the process had been unnecessarily stalled due to clerical reasons and no serious effort was made for more than a year to remove the impediments.

The minister issued necessary instructions for speeding up of the process after immediately addressing the bottlenecks.

The Secretary, Privatisation Division Jawad Paul and Secretary, Privatisation Commission, Usman Akhtar Bajwa were also present at the meeting.