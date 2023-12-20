Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Caretaker Minister inaugurates newly constructed ‘Business Centre’

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education and Merged Districts’ Affairs, Dr. Aamer Abdullah inaugurated the newly constructed Business Centre at Small Industries Estate here on Wednesday

The construction of the centre has cost about Rs.45 million. The commercial operation of the facility could earn millions of rupees for the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) every month.

The newly constructed Business Centre at Kohat Road, Small Industrial Estate is comprised of display halls and showrooms for the exhibition of the products manufactured by the manufacturers of the estate.

Besides, the Managing Director (MD) SIDB, Ghazanfar Ali, Deputy Managing Directors Sahibzada Zulfiqar and Noman Fayyaz and other officers, officials and employees were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker minister termed the project as of high importance and directed amendments the business model of the board for its financial stability, uplift and to bring improvement as per requirements of the modern era.

He said that starting a new project is used to be a hard task for any organization. However, he said that with the passage of this phase, the board has made a remarkable achievement. He said that now the sustainable development the management of the board should take more such useful measures.

He directed the management of the board to take forward the concept of a profitable and business approach and adoption of result-oriented short-term business model to arrest the expenses of the organization in future.

The caretaker minister said that this commercial centre will promote prosperity and help earn livelihood for the businessmen.

On this occasion, he directed the high-ups of the SIDB to best system of cleanliness in the centre and provision of all best facilities to the users.

Meanwhile, the caretaker minister visited SIDB's head office and met with the officers and office bearers of the employees' union. A commendation shield was also presented to him on the occasion.

