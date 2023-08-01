Caretaker minister lauds KPEZDMC for facilitating industries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries and Commerce Matiullah Marwat on Tuesday lauded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) here for playing a vital role in bringing economic sustainability through the facilitation of industries.

The caretaker minister was presiding over a meeting to review the overall activities of the company in terms of facilitation of industries in the province and future plans in this regard, said a press release issued here.

Secretary Industries, Commerce and Technical education Matiullah, Chief Executive Officer of KPEZDMC Javed Iqbal Khattak and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.

The CEO of KPEZDMC briefed the minister regarding the operational activities of the company and facilitation of the industries in various economic zones, throughout the province.

The minister was also informed regarding the future strategies for attracting domestic and foreign investors for investment in various industrial sectors of the province.

During the meeting, the caretaker minister said that for the development of industrialization, a conducive environment is needed in the province while in this connection.

He further said that the province is favourable in various sectors for attracting foreign and local investors and steps will be taken to boost the industry and investment here as it can make a major source of our economic development.